Donald Closser Sells 45,000 Shares of IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Stock

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) insider Donald Closser sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Donald Closser also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IronNet alerts:

On Tuesday, March 8th, Donald Closser sold 128,376 shares of IronNet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $532,760.40.

IronNet stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.15. IronNet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IRNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on IronNet in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in IronNet during the fourth quarter worth $1,785,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in IronNet by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 109,149 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IronNet in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of IronNet by 258.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 90,667 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IronNet in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IronNet (Get Rating)

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IronNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IronNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.