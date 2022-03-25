Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Director Sells $409,800.00 in Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

On Monday, March 21st, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 79,200 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $1,098,504.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 15,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $209,850.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $876,600.00.

Shares of NYSE LPG traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.86. The company had a trading volume of 846,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.16. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 27.39%.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 52,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 56,410 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,588 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Dorian LPG Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.