Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Dover worth $33,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dover by 13.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,561,000 after acquiring an additional 103,569 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Dover by 800.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 50,099 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Dover by 15.3% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.46.

DOV opened at $157.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.34 and its 200-day moving average is $167.05. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $134.08 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

