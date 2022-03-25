Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dream Finders Homes Inc. is a homebuilding company. It operates principally in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Virginia and Maryland. Dream Finders Homes Inc. is based in Jacksonville, FL. “

Shares of NASDAQ:DFH traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.18. 197,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,381. Dream Finders Homes has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.46.

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.28 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 37.80% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFH. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $811,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,765,000. 18.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

