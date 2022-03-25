Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,952 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dropbox by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,610,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,822,000 after buying an additional 1,065,858 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Dropbox by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 452,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,729,000 after buying an additional 31,513 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Dropbox by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,070,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,067,000 after buying an additional 63,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Dropbox by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 67,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $264,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $226,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,750 shares of company stock worth $1,533,605 in the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $23.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.86. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 235.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

