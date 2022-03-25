Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9,246.00

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 25th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $9,246.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00047186 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,179.12 or 0.07099871 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,673.07 or 0.99767639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00043694 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

