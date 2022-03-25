DXdao Market Cap Tops $28.89 Million (DXD)

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. DXdao has a market capitalization of $28.89 million and $157,189.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for $585.70 or 0.01333080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DXdao has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $139.07 or 0.00316521 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005093 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003058 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao (DXD) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

