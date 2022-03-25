Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Truist Financial

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.68.

DT stock opened at $48.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 179.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.54. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $80.13.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $26,050.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 2,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $116,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,131 shares of company stock worth $397,957. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

