e-Gulden Hits 24-Hour Volume of $106.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 10% against the dollar. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and $106.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.68 or 0.00281219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00013075 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000402 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001454 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,990,424 coins and its circulating supply is 17,168,248 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

