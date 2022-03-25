East West Petroleum (CVE:EW) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.10

East West Petroleum Corp. (CVE:EW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 1580207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.41 million and a PE ratio of -13.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06.

East West Petroleum Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in New Zealand and Romania. It holds interest in a 30% interest in the Cheal-E site mining permit in the Taranaki Basin, New Zealand; and four exploration blocks covering an area of 1,007,500 acres in Pannonian Basin of western Romania.

