EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $210.44.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE EGP traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.39. 787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $139.15 and a 52 week high of $229.84. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.73.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. The company had revenue of $107.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.11%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $85,438,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,579,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,499,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

