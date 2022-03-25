eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.310-$5.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.eBay also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.620-$4.840 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of eBay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Argus decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of eBay from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.88.

EBAY stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $57.42. 6,240,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,543,650. eBay has a 1-year low of $49.53 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.83 and a 200-day moving average of $66.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 4.35%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in eBay by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its stake in eBay by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,747 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in eBay by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

