eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.200-$4.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of eBay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,240,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,543,650. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.03. eBay has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that eBay will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

