Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in Ecolab by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 107,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Ecolab by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 18,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

NYSE:ECL opened at $176.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.87. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.85 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ecolab (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.