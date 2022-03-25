Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Research Coverage Started at BWS Financial

Equities research analysts at BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.50% from the company’s previous close.

ECVT has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Ecovyst in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.04.

ECVT opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. Ecovyst has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ecovyst will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CCMP Capital GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 4th quarter valued at $476,830,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,543,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 4th quarter valued at $41,807,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,839,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

