Einsteinium Price Up 17.8% Over Last 7 Days (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0227 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a market cap of $5.05 million and approximately $14,470.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.02 or 0.00280917 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00013436 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000407 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,434,236 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

