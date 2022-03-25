Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.34. Elanco Animal Health posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.63.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.17. 51,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,088,625. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

