Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.420-$-0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $853 million-$855 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $832.91 million.Elastic also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $-0.240-$-0.200 EPS.

ESTC stock opened at $92.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Elastic has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $189.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ESTC shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Elastic from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.41.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $25,827.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $522,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,415 shares of company stock worth $986,350. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 229.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth about $480,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

