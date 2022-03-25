Electrum Dark Market Capitalization Tops $486.56 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (ELD) traded 69.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded 61.5% lower against the dollar. Electrum Dark has a market cap of $486.56 and $5.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000425 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000462 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00067415 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark (ELD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.