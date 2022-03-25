Ellevest Inc. Acquires 110 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 161.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $872,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALB. HSBC raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.14.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $214.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.07. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $141.94 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.14, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.15 and its 200 day moving average is $229.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 147.66%.

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $553,781.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.