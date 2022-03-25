Ellevest Inc. Acquires 709 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 1,289.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STLD. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 52.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,597 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 106.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,508,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,152,000 after purchasing an additional 776,692 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 50.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,905,000 after purchasing an additional 711,503 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 50.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,101,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,437,000 after purchasing an additional 368,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 19.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,907,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,579,000 after purchasing an additional 310,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $88.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.97. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $88.68.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 6.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.42.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

