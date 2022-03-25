Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1,170.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Prologis by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Prologis by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,318,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,030,000 after purchasing an additional 43,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.69.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $155.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.42 and a 52 week high of $169.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.14.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 80.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

