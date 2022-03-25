Ellevest Inc. Buys 20 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 315.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total value of $7,253,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,313,045. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG opened at $675.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $639.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $631.02. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $552.72 and a 1 year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $721.94.

TransDigm Group Profile (Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.