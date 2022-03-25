Ellevest Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,441,172,000. North Peak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,034,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,910,000 after acquiring an additional 184,648 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,910,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,035,000 after acquiring an additional 465,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,426,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,844,000 after acquiring an additional 18,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,539,000 after acquiring an additional 172,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HGV opened at $52.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.69.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.16). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HGV shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

