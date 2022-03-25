Ellevest Inc. Has $57,000 Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 234.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 21,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,029,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,145,000 after buying an additional 405,855 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 104,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $810,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 471,730 shares of company stock valued at $7,246,373 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.62.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 48.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -4.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PTEN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

