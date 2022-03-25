Ellevest Inc. Has $86,000 Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,803,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,940,000 after buying an additional 51,019 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,235,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,702,000 after buying an additional 148,109 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,242,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 725,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,961,000 after buying an additional 192,934 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th.

In related news, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $394,316.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HI opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day moving average is $47.07.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.03 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 29.29%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

