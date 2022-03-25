Ellevest Inc. Reduces Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,010,000 after buying an additional 173,047 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 433.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 129,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,701,000 after buying an additional 105,223 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 17.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.9% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 440,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,386,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $128.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $113.64 and a fifty-two week high of $142.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.37%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

