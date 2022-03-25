Ellevest Inc. Sells 218 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 721 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Autodesk by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,654,510 shares of the software company’s stock worth $772,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,242 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,966,921,000 after purchasing an additional 875,015 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,355,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Autodesk by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,575,795 shares of the software company’s stock worth $449,369,000 after purchasing an additional 426,320 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Autodesk by 728.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 397,591 shares of the software company’s stock worth $113,381,000 after purchasing an additional 349,583 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $213.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 95.54 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.29 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.61.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Europe reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.85.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

