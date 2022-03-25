eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Sells $35,518.00 in Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $35,518.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 23,500 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $27,730.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 15,800 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $19,434.00.

EMAN opened at $1.18 on Friday. eMagin Co. has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $86.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eMagin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in eMagin by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in eMagin during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eMagin by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 14,299 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

