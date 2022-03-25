Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Receives $47.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised Empire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Empire from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Empire from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Empire from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

EMLAF stock opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. Empire has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $35.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.79.

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

