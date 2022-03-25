EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $4.25 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $4.50. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 76.35% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered EMX Royalty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised EMX Royalty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
EMX stock opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. EMX Royalty has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $3.67.
About EMX Royalty (Get Rating)
EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.
