EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $4.25 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $4.50. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 76.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered EMX Royalty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised EMX Royalty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

EMX stock opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. EMX Royalty has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $3.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMX Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in EMX Royalty by 5.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 551,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 26,922 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its position in EMX Royalty by 65.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 456,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 181,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EMX Royalty in the third quarter worth $4,153,000.

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.

