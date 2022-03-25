EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) Trading Up 1.3%

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSE:EMX – Get Rating) was up 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.34. Approximately 75,892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 161,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $253.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 14.00 and a quick ratio of 14.00.

EMX Royalty Company Profile (NYSE:EMX)

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.

