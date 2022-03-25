EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) Trading Up 1.3%

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSE:EMX – Get Rating) was up 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.34. Approximately 75,892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 161,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.
The stock has a market capitalization of $253.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 14.00 and a quick ratio of 14.00.
EMX Royalty Company Profile (NYSE:EMX)
