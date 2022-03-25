Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Director Sells $406,980.00 in Stock

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $406,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $67.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.78 and a 200 day moving average of $69.90. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.37 and a 1 year high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.62% and a negative net margin of 108.39%. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

ENTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

