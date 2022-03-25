Energean’s (ENOG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Energean (LON:ENOG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,140 ($15.01) target price on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Energean in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

ENOG opened at GBX 1,177.92 ($15.51) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.18, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Energean has a fifty-two week low of GBX 599.50 ($7.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,236 ($16.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion and a PE ratio of -53.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 986.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 907.11.

In related news, insider Efstathios Topouzoglou sold 177,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 956 ($12.59), for a total value of £1,699,739.32 ($2,237,676.83).

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

