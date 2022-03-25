Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Upgraded at TheStreet

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ESOA opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37. Energy Services of America has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68.
About Energy Services of America (Get Rating)
