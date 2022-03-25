Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Upgraded at TheStreet

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESOA opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37. Energy Services of America has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68.

Get Energy Services of America alerts:

About Energy Services of America (Get Rating)

Energy Services of America Corp. engages in the provision of contracting services for energy companies. The firm provides services to customers in the natural gas, petroleum, water distribution, automotive, chemical, and power industries. Its services include construction, replacement, and repair of natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Services of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Services of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.