Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Issues Earnings Results

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Enerpac Tool Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE EPAC opened at $21.41 on Friday. Enerpac Tool Group has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $28.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 171.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after acquiring an additional 253,261 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,070,000 after acquiring an additional 23,541 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on EPAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

