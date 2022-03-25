Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enfusion Inc. is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

ENFN has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Enfusion from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.17.

ENFN opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.87. Enfusion has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $23.21.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

