Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Short Interest Update

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the February 28th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EGIEY stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.87. 7,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,322. Engie Brasil Energia has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Engie Brasil Energia had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The company had revenue of $496.17 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1316 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 60 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; and 45 complementary plants, which comprise 3 biomass, 38 wind farms, 2 photovoltaic solar power plants, and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

