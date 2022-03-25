Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enjoy Technology updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ENJY stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.62. 179,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,996. Enjoy Technology has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $12.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.28.

ENJY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Enjoy Technology from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enjoy Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Enjoy Technology from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Enjoy Technology from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $1,524,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $1,169,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $924,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $654,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $536,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

