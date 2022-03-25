Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enjoy Technology Inc. is a technology-powered platform reinventing Commerce at Home to store directly to the customer. Enjoy Technology Inc., formerly known as Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., is headquarted in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Get Enjoy Technology alerts:

ENJY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Enjoy Technology from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enjoy Technology in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Enjoy Technology from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

ENJY stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.62. 179,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,996. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.27. Enjoy Technology has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $12.16.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.27).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENJY. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter worth $11,050,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter worth $31,827,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter worth $15,012,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Enjoy Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enjoy Technology (ENJY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enjoy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enjoy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.