Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.04 and last traded at $14.15. 33,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,211,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Enovix from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on Enovix in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enovix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.32.
In other news, CEO Harrold J. Rust acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $50,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Daniel Mccranie acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $291,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVX. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the third quarter worth $1,835,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the fourth quarter worth $770,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the third quarter worth $70,000. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
