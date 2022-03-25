Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $248.67

Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $248.67 and traded as high as $261.32. Enstar Group shares last traded at $260.37, with a volume of 34,797 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $267.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 80.76% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 60.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after buying an additional 16,746 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Enstar Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 545.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.