EnterCoin Price Up 26.7% Over Last Week (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (ENTRC) traded up 161.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. In the last week, EnterCoin has traded up 26.7% against the dollar. One EnterCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EnterCoin has a market cap of $124,179.60 and approximately $29.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

