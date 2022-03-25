Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $7.15 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Entergy in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $7.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.13.

ETR has been the subject of several other reports. Vertical Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.33.

ETR opened at $112.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total transaction of $559,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $150,903.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,944 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $464,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $53,520,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $6,337,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,974,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

