Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Receives $79.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Enviva Partners from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enviva Partners from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

EVA stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,285. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. Enviva Partners has a 52 week low of $46.93 and a 52 week high of $81.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is -471.23%.

In other news, Director Ralph Alexander bought 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.28 per share, with a total value of $124,729.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of Enviva Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $37,817,467.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Enviva Partners by 3.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Enviva Partners by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

