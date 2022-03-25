EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Lowered to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $140.00 price objective on the energy exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $130.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Benchmark lowered EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.59.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $121.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $124.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.48. The stock has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,602 shares of company stock worth $2,719,062. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 612,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $49,186,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $18,398,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,383,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $111,071,000 after buying an additional 53,006 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

