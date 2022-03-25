Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) to announce $1.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Equifax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the lowest is $1.33 billion. Equifax reported sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year sales of $5.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $6.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS.

EFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.18.

Equifax stock opened at $236.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.65 and a 200-day moving average of $259.12. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. Equifax has a 1 year low of $173.02 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 208.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 1,514.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

