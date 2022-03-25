Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ EQ opened at $3.29 on Friday. Equillium has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a current ratio of 11.85. The stock has a market cap of $96.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Equillium stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equillium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Equillium from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Equillium from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6.

