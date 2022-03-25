Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

APS has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Aptose Biosciences to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at C$1.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.27. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of C$1.30 and a 12-month high of C$8.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$143.88 million and a P/E ratio of -1.97. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

