Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.11% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $17,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $72.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.64. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.99 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.07.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 20.64%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.40%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

